Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19

CISC hopes to encourage the community to volunteer at the food bank
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KTRE) -Food banks in the state are facing a similar problem. One that contains an abundance of food with less hands to feed the public.

Food banks across East Texas are experiencing a shortage of volunteers. Christian Information and Service Center lost eighty percent of their volunteer base this year. Executive director Yulonda Richard said most of their volunteer base is elderly.

“A little less secure being out in the public so they hunkered down until the COVID-19 situation improved, but now because of this new delta variant I think they’re still a little unsteady about if they should return. And we miss them a lot,” Richard said.

Richard said the shortage did not come at a convenient time.

“People are in need of food. Because of this crisis, people are still out of work, they need the food, so we only have a small staff and even smaller volunteers here,” Richard said.

And although the past few months have been tough due to the lack of volunteers, Richard said the center is taking it day by day.

“We’re struggling a little bit, but God is always in the plan. It seems like he either sends us enough volunteers to handle the day or the clients just do not come. So, we are blessed in that way, that we can always depend on him,” Richard said.

East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the volunteers make food banks across the state possible.

“Well to put it very simply, every piece of food that we distribute is touched by a volunteer somewhere along the line,” Cullinane said.

Richard thanks the community and wants them to know that without their support they could no longer operate.

Richard said if you have a spirit that wants to help neighbors in need, the Christian Information and Service Center would love to welcome you as a volunteer. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30am.

