Family of missing Vinton man seeks closure following months of searching

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Where is Douglas Crawford? That is the question his family and friends continue to ask more than 100 days into the search for the missing 66-year-old.

Tonight, they held a vigil coming to terms with certain possibilities, now wanting some form of closure.

“It’s hard to believe that someone could just go missing out of thin air,” Crawford’s daughter Destiny Crawford said.

It’s been nearly four months since loved ones last laid eyes on Douglas Crawford.

Moments before his disappearance, Vinton police say the 66-year-old was last seen with someone in the 1100 block of Highway 90 East.

But police say there is no clear road for investigators to navigate and determine what led to his disappearance.

His family has come to terms with what they believe is the inevitable outcome in the case.

“Our dad didn’t just go on a vacation. He didn’t go, have a good time and go somewhere. He’s not with us anymore,” said Crawford’s daughter Jennifer Crawford.

“All of the evidence does point to him being deceased and we’ve sort of accepted that, but we won’t find closure until we find my brother and his body, and we won’t have closure until we are able to put him to rest at our family cemetery,” Crawford’s brother George Crawford said.

100 days into the search and family members say they’ve lost hope in local law enforcement to recover Crawford.

They have hired a private investigator and are doing some investigating of their own.

“Right now, he’s got almost $8,000 in his bank account. He’s no longer here,” said Crawford’s son Jason Crawford. “Somebody needs to do something. They need to do something about this.”

Loved ones say as they point to the Vinton police department, where the chief says they have no concrete leads as of now to break the case.

This is one of the longest missing persons investigations the Vinton police department has ever tackled.

