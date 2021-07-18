Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 30 artists gathered to perform at Local Fest 2021 this weekend, to rock out Region 8.

The festival kicked off outside Saturday morning, but the main stage moved inside at Brickhouse Grill for Sunday’s shows due to threats of inclement weather.

The event is a complete downtown effort, however, with performances at The Forum, Porch Thirty, and Yesdog Grill as well.

Event director Lucas Clonts says this is a perfect way to show off the talent of Northeast Arkansas.

“I would just encourage everybody to come out and check out the talent here,” Clonts said. “Northeast Arkansas has a plethora of talent of all genres, and we’ve been lucky enough to get them all in one location together. So we would love for everyone to come out and enjoy this talent of NEA.”

This is the second year that Local Fest has taken over downtown, missing 2020 due to the pandemic.

Clonts says that he intends to hold the festival every summer.

