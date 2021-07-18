Bossier City fire crews extinguish fire in Golden Meadows

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Bossier City Fire Department reported to a house fire in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 18.

The call came in before 1 p.m. to a home on Shasta Drive, in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

According to crews on scene, the fire started in the kitchen.

No one was injured. The fire remains under investigation.

