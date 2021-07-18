Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

45-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 31 near Kilgore in Gregg County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal auto-pedestrian incident at 4:34 a.m. Saturday. The incident occurred about six miles west of Kilgore on SH 31.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christopher J. Toon, 27, of Kilgore, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla east on SH 31 when he struck a pedestrian who had been walking across the highway.

The pedestrian was identified as Marino Gunter, of Gladewater, the press release stated. He was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Kilgore, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect accused of fatally shooting Doyline officer pronounced dead
Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance
Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Latest News

Former Governor Edwin Edwards was laid to rest on Sunday, July 18 in Baton Rouge.
Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest
Some Caddo residents are fed up with the roar of drilling operations in their neighborhoods....
Some Caddo residents fed up with drilling noises in their neighborhoods
The 80 immigrants were from Haiti, according to a news release from Sen. Cassidy’s office. The...
Sen. Cassidy issues statement on ICE immigrant drop-off in Shreveport
NELA Arts Council hopes scavenger hunt brings excitement to community
NELA Arts Council hopes scavenger hunt brings excitement to community