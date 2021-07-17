WATCH LIVE: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards lies in state at La. State Capitol

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state at Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17.

A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Friends & former state lawmakers remember former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards dies at age 93

Former reporters look back on Edwin Edwards’ life

On Sunday at noon, the public is encouraged to view the procession from the State Capitol to the Old State Capitol before the private funeral service.

His body will be carried by a horse-drawn carriage from the Louisiana State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard, to the Old State Capitol.

It will be escorted by a law enforcement motorcade and the Southern University Marching Band.

Edwards will be laid to rest during a private burial held at Resthaven Cemetery.

Edwards was Louisiana’s only four-term governor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.