Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards lies in state at La. State Capitol

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the...
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems. The four-term Democratic former governor's wife, Trina Edwards, posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 on Facebook. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)(Bill Feig | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state at Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17.

A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Friends & former state lawmakers remember former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards dies at age 93

Former reporters look back on Edwin Edwards’ life

On Sunday at noon, the public is encouraged to view the procession from the State Capitol to the Old State Capitol before the private funeral service.

His body will be carried by a horse-drawn carriage from the Louisiana State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard, to the Old State Capitol.

It will be escorted by a law enforcement motorcade and the Southern University Marching Band.

Edwards will be laid to rest during a private burial held at Resthaven Cemetery.

Edwards was Louisiana’s only four-term governor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday
Cedarrick Brooks, DOB: 11/13/1999
Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man in head in Mooretown neighborhood
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum
Memorial baseball tournament for Lane Mangum
Steven Cantu
Father, son arrested for alleged fraudulent business practices
HCSO: Man in custody after standoff with deputies
Gov. Hutchinson visits Texarkana
Gov. Hutchinson visits Texarkana