Spotty rain this weekend becomes more widespread next week

Hit and miss showers and storms won’t rain out your weekend plans. We’ll see more widespread rain and storms early next week along with ‘cooler’ temperatures.

A few showers and storms will pop up this afternoon, especially across parts of northwest Louisiana. It won’t rain everywhere, but if you get hit expect the possibility of heavy downpours. Rain shouldn’t last more than 30-45 minutes in any one spot. The chance of rain across the area is around 20-30%. Outside of the showers we’ll be typically hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. With the humidity it will feel closer to 100.

Rain will gradually fade overnight. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will be a little higher Sunday, but again, it won’t rain everywhere. Just be prepared to move your outdoor activities inside briefly if showers head your way. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s. The chance of rain is around 30-40%.

Early next week and upper level storm system will slowly pivot across the area. That will help enhance rain coverage for the first few days next week with showers and storms possible at about any time during the day or night. Clouds and the more widespread rain expected will help hold temperatures down with highs only in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday.

Later in the week showers and storms will become much more spotty. Temperatures will creep back into the low 90s for highs.

The tropics remain quiet through the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico and may stay that way through the end of July. Out in the Pacific powerful Hurricane Felicia is well out to sea and not expected to impact any land areas.

Have a great Saturday!

