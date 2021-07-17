Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Spotty rain Sunday becomes more widespread by Monday

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hit and miss showers and storms are back on Sunday, but not everyone will get rained on. By Monday and Tuesday rain will be much more widespread as an upper level storm system passes through the area.

A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures this evening will drop out of the 90s and slowly fall through the 80s. The remainder of tonight looks warm and muggy with dry weather likely. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the mid 70s by Sunday morning.

We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. The morning looks dry for most, but by mid afternoon a few showers will start popping up. Showers and storms are expected to be most numerous by late afternoon. It won’t rain everywhere, but where it does, locally heavy downpours are possible. The chance of rain Sunday is around 30%.

Seasonably hot and humid weather is back again with Sunday afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel closer to 100. If you see rain, or it passes close by, temperatures will cool off.

Rain won’t necessarily fade away Sunday night with additional showers and storms expected into Monday morning. We’ll be in and out of the wet weather Monday through Wednesday with rain possible at any time of the day or night. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. You’ll want to have the rain gear handy for the first half of next week.

Temperatures will come down because of increased cloudiness and frequent rain. Highs the first half of the week will only be in the low to mid 80s...a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Toward the end of the week we’ll get back to just isolated afternoon pop-up showers. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s again with less rain and more sunshine in the forecast.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday
Cedarrick Brooks, DOB: 11/13/1999
Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man in head in Mooretown neighborhood
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Latest News

Rain chances going up
Jeff's Saturday afternoon weather update
Spotty Saturday showers
Spotty rain this weekend becomes more widespread next week
Spotty Saturday showers
Jeff's Saturday morning weather update
Limited rain Saturday and more scattered on Sunday
Rain possible each of the next several days