Spotty rain Sunday becomes more widespread by Monday

Hit and miss showers and storms are back on Sunday, but not everyone will get rained on. By Monday and Tuesday rain will be much more widespread as an upper level storm system passes through the area.

A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures this evening will drop out of the 90s and slowly fall through the 80s. The remainder of tonight looks warm and muggy with dry weather likely. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the mid 70s by Sunday morning.

We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. The morning looks dry for most, but by mid afternoon a few showers will start popping up. Showers and storms are expected to be most numerous by late afternoon. It won’t rain everywhere, but where it does, locally heavy downpours are possible. The chance of rain Sunday is around 30%.

Seasonably hot and humid weather is back again with Sunday afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel closer to 100. If you see rain, or it passes close by, temperatures will cool off.

Rain won’t necessarily fade away Sunday night with additional showers and storms expected into Monday morning. We’ll be in and out of the wet weather Monday through Wednesday with rain possible at any time of the day or night. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. You’ll want to have the rain gear handy for the first half of next week.

Temperatures will come down because of increased cloudiness and frequent rain. Highs the first half of the week will only be in the low to mid 80s...a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Toward the end of the week we’ll get back to just isolated afternoon pop-up showers. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s again with less rain and more sunshine in the forecast.

Have a great evening!

