Salvation Army reviving summer fan drive after 10 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the heat and humidity continues in the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army is reviving it’s fan drive program after 10 years.

On Saturday, July 17, the sisters of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority donated 57 fans to the Salvation Army after seeing the need in the community.

Marci Collins, president of the chapter, says they quickly leapt into action.

“I was just sharing with some of my sisters that I remember being at my grandmother’s house and she had a fan. So if that’s all it takes to help someone get through the summer, what a blessing,” she said.

