Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Salvation Army reviving summer fan drive after 10 years

Salvation Army fan drive
Salvation Army fan drive(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the heat and humidity continues in the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army is reviving it’s fan drive program after 10 years.

On Saturday, July 17, the sisters of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority donated 57 fans to the Salvation Army after seeing the need in the community.

Marci Collins, president of the chapter, says they quickly leapt into action.

“I was just sharing with some of my sisters that I remember being at my grandmother’s house and she had a fan. So if that’s all it takes to help someone get through the summer, what a blessing,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear how the fan drive was brought back to northwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday
Cedarrick Brooks, DOB: 11/13/1999
Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man in head in Mooretown neighborhood
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Latest News

Shop Til You Drop
Bossier City hosts small business event
Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum
Memorial baseball tournament for Lane Mangum
Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday