Memorial baseball tournament for Lane Mangum

The tournament plans to honor the memory of the late teen
Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers have come together to plan an event in honor of the late Lane Mangum.

A poster created to sponsor the memorial tournament for Lane Mangum
A poster created to sponsor the memorial tournament for Lane Mangum(viewer submitted)

The event schedule for Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, is designed to expose players to who Mangum was a person. It aims to showcase that Lane was an active student athlete just like the players at the tournament.

The event will be held at Lawson Bo Stadium and is for ages 12 and younger. To register a team contact Amanda Talley at 318-455-8212.

