HCSO: Man in custody after standoff with deputies

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and deputies were met with an armed man when responding to a welfare check for a man in a car at the Hebron Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas.

First responders arrived to the scene in an ambulance at around 5:45 p.m. on July 16. Upon arrival, they were net with a male suspect holding a weapon in his hands. They backed away and waited for deputies to arrive.

As deputies arrived, a perimeter was established and extra units from the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to the scene. Deputies attempted to get the male to speak with them, however, the suspect did not speak or make any demands. He stayed in the vehicle and continued holding the weapon.

At around 8:15 p.m., the subject responded to a negotiator and began phone conversations with him. After discussions, the subject threw the pistol out of the car and exited the vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident by deputies.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until positive identification can be made. It is believed that the suspect has two active warrants from Gregg County and Kaufman County.

“This type of incident is very dangerous and volatile. Our deputies are highly trained and it shows when incidents, such as this, occur. The Emergency Response Team and negotiators are very capable and work closely with each other to prevent any injury to the public in situations like this. I’m very thankful of their dedication to protect the citizens of Harrison County,” said Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.