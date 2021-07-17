Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

HCSO: Man in custody after standoff with deputies

(WAVE 3 News)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and deputies were met with an armed man when responding to a welfare check for a man in a car at the Hebron Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas.

First responders arrived to the scene in an ambulance at around 5:45 p.m. on July 16. Upon arrival, they were net with a male suspect holding a weapon in his hands. They backed away and waited for deputies to arrive.

As deputies arrived, a perimeter was established and extra units from the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to the scene. Deputies attempted to get the male to speak with them, however, the suspect did not speak or make any demands. He stayed in the vehicle and continued holding the weapon.

At around 8:15 p.m., the subject responded to a negotiator and began phone conversations with him. After discussions, the subject threw the pistol out of the car and exited the vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident by deputies.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until positive identification can be made. It is believed that the suspect has two active warrants from Gregg County and Kaufman County.

“This type of incident is very dangerous and volatile. Our deputies are highly trained and it shows when incidents, such as this, occur. The Emergency Response Team and negotiators are very capable and work closely with each other to prevent any injury to the public in situations like this. I’m very thankful of their dedication to protect the citizens of Harrison County,” said Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
SEA OF BLUE PREVIEW: The setting sun painted a tapestry of pink and blue on the evening clouds...
Sea of Blue procession honors fallen Webster Deputy/Doyline Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins
Joshua DeShaun Lowe, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held on a charge of capital murder in...
ArkLaTex man accused of killing infant boy

Latest News

Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year
End of Watch: Remembering Officer William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr.
End of Watch: Remembering Officer William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr.
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday
Procession & graveside service for William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr.