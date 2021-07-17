Harrison standoff suspect identified

HARRISON, Texas. (KSLA) - Harrison officials have identified the suspect in a stand off that took place on July 16.

Mark Brimhall, Jr. DOB: 02/06/1990 (Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The Harrison Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged suspect as Mark Brimhall, Jr. Brimhall has been charged with the following offenses including:

Failure to identify as a fugitive

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of Marijuana

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

2 warrants from out of county

Harrison officials have not set a bond for these offenses at this time.

Related Story HCSO: Man in custody after standoff with deputies

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.