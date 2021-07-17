Harrison standoff suspect identified
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON, Texas. (KSLA) - Harrison officials have identified the suspect in a stand off that took place on July 16.
The Harrison Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged suspect as Mark Brimhall, Jr. Brimhall has been charged with the following offenses including:
- Failure to identify as a fugitive
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- 2 warrants from out of county
Harrison officials have not set a bond for these offenses at this time.
