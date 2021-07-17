Yokem Connection
Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Public Schools Facebook page, Marco French has won Louisiana Principal of the Year.

French is the principal of Queensborough Leadership Academy, an elementary school in Shreveport.

“In a year with many challenges, Marco French has shown he has what it takes to be an effective, compassionate leader. We couldn’t be more proud of him and his constant dedication to helping children succeed,” the post read.

