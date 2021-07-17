Caddo Parish to discuss possibility of emergency mask ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is set to discuss whether or not to implement an emergency mask ordinance.

If the ordinance is passed, businesses with 50 or more indoor occupants would have to require facial coverings by everyone. On Monday, July 19, the commission will meet to discuss the new ordinance at it’s work session.

If approved on Monday, it will then be added to their agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting on July 22.

Right now, Louisiana is experiencing it’s fourth COVID surge, however, Governor John Bel Edwards says he is not considering mandating any new COVID rules at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.