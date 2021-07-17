Yokem Connection
Bossier City hosts small business event

Shop Til You Drop
Shop Til You Drop(KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City hosted their “Shop Til You Drop” arts, craft and gift show this weekend.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID, and now many local business owners say they are excited to set up shop.

During the pandemic, many owners say they were nervous about staying in business because they couldn’t sell their products. Now through this event they have a chance to make money again.

Several people say they are excited to support local businesses and want more of these events to happen in the ArkLaTex.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from these business owners.

