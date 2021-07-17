Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Next month Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His father, Archie, will be the presenter for his enshrinement.

“He’s the only person that could’ve done it. It was an easy decision for me. He’s had the greatest impact on my football career. Even though he was never my coach. He was always there when I had questions. Always there, when I said dad I got some receivers coming over to the high school to throw today. Would you come and watch us throw. He loved doing that because I was asking. Eli and Cooper had that same philosophy,” said Peyton Manning.

“There’s been a lot of people, especially in his professional life that could be doing that. Hall of Famer in Bill Polian. Hall of Famer in Tony Dungy. Helped him win a lot of games, a championship. Teammates, other Hall of Famers, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James. I’m honored that he would ask me. Truly humbled by it,” said Archie Manning.

Eli will be eligible for enshrinement in 2025.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.