Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday
Cedarrick Brooks, DOB: 11/13/1999
Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man in head in Mooretown neighborhood
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs