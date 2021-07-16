Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting man in head in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head in the Mooretown neighborhood on June 30.

Shreveport Police Department officials say Cedarrick Brooks, 21, has been identified as a suspect in this shooting. It happened in the 4000 block of Miles Street around 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Officers initially responded to a call about a man found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently stable, police say.

Brooks is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Once arrested, his bond will be set at $2,000,000.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7373.

