Suspect in Texarkana shooting turns herself in

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman turned herself in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Tandraniqua S. Burris has turned herself over to Texarkana police. She is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by certain persons. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Burris did not give a statement at the time of her surrender. She is currently being charged with the following crimes:

First-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Burris had a warrant for her arrest after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting occurred on Saturday, July 10 at 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E 49th Street.

Texarkana police are still investigating the case.

