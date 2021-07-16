Suspect in Texarkana shooting turns herself in
28-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris turns herself over to Texarkana police
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman turned herself in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m.
Burris did not give a statement at the time of her surrender. She is currently being charged with the following crimes:
- First-degree murder
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm by certain persons
Burris had a warrant for her arrest after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting occurred on Saturday, July 10 at 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E 49th Street.
Texarkana police are still investigating the case.
More information on the shooting
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar
Police say they have multiple persons of interest and a warrant to arrest one woman in particular
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.