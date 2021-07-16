Yokem Connection
Suspect in Texarkana shooting turns herself in

28-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris turns herself over to Texarkana police
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman turned herself in to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Tandraniqua S. Burris has turned herself over to Texarkana police. She is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

Burris did not give a statement at the time of her surrender. She is currently being charged with the following crimes:

  • First-degree murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Burris had a warrant for her arrest after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting occurred on Saturday, July 10 at 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E 49th Street.

Texarkana police are still investigating the case.

More information on the shooting
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar

Police say they have multiple persons of interest and a warrant to arrest one woman in particular

