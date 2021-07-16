Yokem Connection
Shower and storm chances roll on

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking another round of afternoon showers and storms that will be popping up across the region. While we don’t expect any severe weather, locally heavy rain and thunderstorm activity is likely. Your weekend forecast will contain more of the same with possibly Saturday being a little drier. But once we get to Sunday and going through at least the middle of next week you should expect rain and storm chances every day. The one benefit of all of this wet weather is that temperatures will be trending significantly below average with highs that will struggle just to make it into the mid-80s.

We are tracking more showers and storms on the way this afternoon.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella for the afternoon as showers will be returning for the ArkLaTex. During the morning we will just be dealing cloud cover, but once we get some daytime heating we do expect showers and storms to begin developing again across central and southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning that are starting off in the 70s should be able to get to the 90 degree mark before any shower or storm could roll in.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking more showers and storms ahead for the region. I will say Saturday should be the drier day of the two as we are expecting much more isolated wet weather compared to Sunday. But even with that in mind some afternoon showers will be possible with highs in the low 90s. Once we get to Sunday we continue to expect showers and storms associated with a frontal boundary to push into the region. Rain will be sparse during the morning hours only to become more widespread as we go through the afternoon. Due to the rain being more widespread, don’t expect highs to surge past the upper 80s Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we only track more dreary weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Kicking off the week Monday, make sure you have umbrellas and some extra time in your morning commute as wet weather may extend it somewhat. Widespread showers and storms will be an issue through at least Wednesday as the front will be stalled out across the ArkLaTex, giving us continuous chances for rain and thunderstorm activity. Thanks to all the rain that we do expect temperatures will be significantly below average as we head through next week as highs on Tuesday or Wednesday may struggle just to get out of the 70s.

So while it may be dreary outside, at least it will be somewhat comfortable! Have a great weekend!

