Rain possible each of the next several days

(KSLA) - Rain is likely through the weekend and early next week. At times rain will be very heavy and will bring a few storms. There will also be days where there will not be as much rain, but you’ll still want to be ready for it.

This evening will likely have a few showers, but they will quickly fall apart after sunset. I do not expect as much rain as what we had Thursday evening. If you are heading out for any Friday evening plans, you would have the umbrella with you to be safe. Temperatures will be cooler wherever we have seen rain already. It will gradually cool from the 80s to the 70s.

Overnight, we are expecting to stay dry through at least the first half of the night. There could be a few morning showers early Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy, which will help keep temperatures a little warmer. It should only cool down to the mid 70s.

As the weekend begins, the rain is looking more likely for your Sunday. Saturday still has a slight chance for some rain as well. Sunday will be the wetter of the two days. I still would not cancel any plans for this weekend, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Or move those plans to Saturday when less rain will be around. Rain chances Saturday are up to 30%, while Sunday is up to 40%. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Once the rain arrives at your location, the temperatures will cool back down.

Next week will bring more rain. The rain chances are now up to 50% Monday and Tuesday. So say goodbye to this drier weather with limited rain! This means we will have scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Maybe some rain in the morning too, like on Tuesday. I do not expect a washout each day, but you will want your rain gear as you head out the door.

Wednesday and Thursday will have slightly lower rain chances, but will still have showers around nonetheless. So, you will still want that umbrella as you head out the door both mornings. More of the rain here will be in the afternoon with the most daytime heat.

As a result from the rain, we will also have cooler temperatures through the week. We will be well below normal for mid to late July. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Then to the upper 80s by the middle of the week. As long as we can keep the extreme heat, and those 100 degree temperature days away, I think we will all be happy!

In the tropics, we are back to not tracking anything over the next 5 days. This looks to continue into the end of July. Part of this is due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic. Whenever the dust subsides and the tropics wake back up again, Fred will be the next named storm. Hopefully this will not be anytime soon!

Have a great weekend!

