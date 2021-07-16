Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant

Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris said calls started coming in around 10 a.m. about a large explosion and fire at the Asphalt Express plant on Plainview Road near Broadway, according to KXII.

Norris said one person was killed in incident and there are no other serious injuries.

“One fatality has been confirmed,” Norris said just before noon Friday. “The ID of the deceased is still unknown, but I have been able to confirm that there was one fatality. As of right now we confirmed there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries.”

What caused the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Joshua DeShaun Lowe, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held on a charge of capital murder in...
ArkLaTex man accused of killing infant boy
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
SEA OF BLUE PREVIEW: The setting sun painted a tapestry of pink and blue on the evening clouds...
Sea of Blue procession honors fallen Webster Deputy/Doyline Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA