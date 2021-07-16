NOLA man caught breaking into Shreveport business, trying to pry open vending machine convicted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from New Orleans who broke into a business in Shreveport in September of 2020 has been convicted by a Caddo Parish jury.

The DA’s office says Randolph William Myrick, 44, was convicted of simple burglary Thursday, July 15. The jury deliberated just 15 minutes and made a unanimous decision.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Myrick broke a plate glass window at Bos Man Barber World in the Westwood Shopping Center in the 3500 block of Greenwood Road, went into the barber shop, and tried to pry open the vending machine; officials say he caused about $5,000 in damage.

Shreveport police officers caught Myrick in the act while doing routine checks. The officer saw Myrick run away and chased him in her patrol car, catching him a short distance away. Officials say Myrick left the tools he’d used to break in inside the business. Also, everything was recorded on the officer’s mobile recording unit; that video was played for the jury.

Myrick will be sentenced Aug. 18. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

