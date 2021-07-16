Yokem Connection
Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

This photo provided by John Dillon shows the effects of flooding in the Colorado River through...
This photo provided by John Dillon shows the effects of flooding in the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The river that's normally a greenish color turned a muddy brown from flash floods that have inundated Arizona. A Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Thursday. (John Dillon via AP)(John Dillon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Thursday.

Park officials said 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday on the Bright Angel Trail.

They said Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.

He reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive and rangers said resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will try to determine the cause of Hatfield’s death.

