Family Fun Getaway
LIVE INTERVIEW: Doctor offers tips for using sunscreen during summer months

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the blazing summer temperatures, sunscreen is important.

To talk about which sunscreens are best Dr. Josephine Futrell, a dermatologist with Ark-La-Tex Dermatology & Medical Spa, was live on KSLA News 12 Friday morning at 6 a.m. on Summer Sizzle. Watch her interview below.

Also, Johnson & Johnson has issued a recall for aerosol sunscreen products. The company says some samples of the products contain low levels of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical . Johnson & Johnson says it’s voluntarily pulling the sunscreens out of an abundance of caution. Consumers should stop using them immediately.

