LIVE INTERVIEW: Doctor offers tips for using sunscreen during summer months

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the blazing summer temperatures, sunscreen is important.

Dr. Josephine Futrell, a dermatologist with Ark-La-Tex Dermatology & Medical Spa

Also, Johnson & Johnson has issued a recall for aerosol sunscreen products. The company says some samples of the products contain low levels of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical . Johnson & Johnson says it’s voluntarily pulling the sunscreens out of an abundance of caution. Consumers should stop using them immediately.

