How to protect yourself and your kids from heat this summer

South Georgia residents are at a high risk of heat stroke and exhaustion. (Source: WALB)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The summer heat can deliver deadly results if you’re not careful. KSLA’s Domonique Benn went to the experts to find out ways to prevent heat exhaustion.

Dr. Charles Webb with Ocshner LSU Health Shreveport specializes in sports medicine and is the medical team doctor for Centenary, LSUS, and even the Mudbugs. Dr. Webb says filling up on fluids and constant hydration are good ways to prevent heat exhaustion, especially as outdoor sports like football are gearing up for the fall with summer practices.

If in the heat for a long time, look for these symptoms to see if you are suffering from a heat-related illness.(KWQC)

“So you want to move the athlete some place where it will be cool. You want to take their equipment off. You want to move them to some place cool. As long as they are not nauseated, what will happen is you will start rehydrating that athlete because it is typically from dehydration what’s causing it,” the doctor said.

Dr. Webb says heat exhaustion rarely requires hospitalization, however it can quickly escalate into heat stroke.

