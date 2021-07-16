Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama medical helicopter pilot was released from the hospital Friday after a 187-day stay in the COVID unit.

WBRC reports Ricky Hamm was on an intense breathing device for 147 of those days. He said Friday, “I’m getting better every minute.”

Hamm flies helicopters for Survival Flight, an emergency medical transportation company.

He said more than six months ago he got the first shot of the Moderna vaccine on a Tuesday, got sick on a Wednesday and was in the hospital by Sunday. He said he does not blame the vaccine.

Four other co-workers also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them, including Hamm, had been vaccinated. The four co-workers were back to work within two weeks, Hamm was in the hospital for more than six months.

Family members stayed with Hamm in 24 hour shifts. He said he has a phobia of hospitals, and he thanks his wife, family and the Lord for getting him through.

Hamm said he doesn’t remember the first four months after getting sick and being in the hospital. His wife said he finally became aware and got involved with his treatment and recovery in the “fourth quarter” and things started improving.

She said Hamm is a “guy’s guy” who loves his family and staying at home. She said part of his recovery and journey is because he’s a “stubborn child of God.”

She and Hamm said people should get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hamm said he will get it when he is able.

He and his family got an escort home from area police officers and emergency management agency personnel - friends who were there to congratulate him and happy to celebrate his homecoming.

Hamm said the first things he will do when he gets home are tour his new house, which he’s never seen, and visit his cows.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
SEA OF BLUE PREVIEW: The setting sun painted a tapestry of pink and blue on the evening clouds...
Sea of Blue procession honors fallen Webster Deputy/Doyline Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins
Joshua DeShaun Lowe, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held on a charge of capital murder in...
ArkLaTex man accused of killing infant boy

Latest News

ArkLaTex areas seeing 4th surge in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18...
New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s
Tony Thornton, 35
Bossier man arrested for possessing 127 images of child sexual abuse
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now