Gov. Hutchinson visits Texarkana to discuss COVID-19 dangers

Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
(KAIT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas continues to rank high in the nation in new positive COVID-19 cases. Now, Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking the community for ways to reverse the trend.

Teresa and Sarah Cox decided to get a COVID vaccine last night after attending a meeting with Gov. Hutchinson.

“I have a lot of family, that gave me this choice to get vaccinated because I have a 3-year-old granddaughter that just beat COVID-19,” said Sarah Cox.

Hutchinson was in Texarkana as part of a Statewide Community Conversation Tour discussing COVID-19 dangers. Hutchinson attributes the increase in cases to the delta variant and the low vaccination rate in the state.

“Our state vaccination rate is about 15% lower than our national vaccination rate, so you see the challenge that we face,” he said.

Hutchinson said the vaccination rate for rural areas of Arkansas is creating the most problems. Some attending the meeting, who are not vaccinated, say a lack of trust is the issue.

Even with positive COVID cases on the rise, Hutchinson said he does not see any new mandates being issued anytime soon since this would take action from the state legislature, which is not in session.

“As long as you see the cases going up and hospitalization going up you can expect me to be in the community,” he said.

