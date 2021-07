BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference on Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m.

He will talk about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, the Delta variant, and vaccinations around the state.

