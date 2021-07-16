Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Funeral procession for fallen Webster Parish deputy, Doyline officer set for Friday

Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while...
Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr., was killed while on duty on Friday, July 9, 2021.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The funeral for fallen Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and Doyline officer, William “Billy” Earl Collins Jr., 53, is set for Friday, July 16. He was shot and killed while on duty on July 9.

The 53-year-old’s life will be celebrated during a public service at 11 a.m. at First Bossier. Then, traffic on US 80 will be delayed as the funeral procession travels from the Bossier City church to Haughton for the graveside service in Hill Crest Memorial Park, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Map of funeral procession for William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr.
Map of funeral procession for William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr.(KSLA)

Representatives of law enforcement agencies from throughout the region and from out of state are expected to be among those who attend the services.

On Thursday night, a “Sea of Blue” procession was held following visitation. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country participated. Tributes to Collins have poured in from many other agencies and the community.

KSLA will livestream the funeral services and procession in this story.

