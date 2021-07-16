Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Bossier man arrested for possessing 127 images of child sexual abuse

Tony Thornton, 35
Tony Thornton, 35(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Office, a Bossier man has been arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography on his electronic device.

Following a tip, detectives issued a warrant to search the home of 35-year-old Tony Thornton, of Haymeadow Drive, for possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives found 127 items depicting child sexual abuse images during a digital forensic investigation of one of Thornton’s electronic devices.

Thornton was arrested and charged with 127 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $200,000 bond.

Thornton is a Tier-3 sex offender that was convicted in Illinois on July 29, 2016, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was also convicted in Caddo Parish of cruelty to juveniles on June 3, 2008. More charges in this case are pending.

