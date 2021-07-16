Yokem Connection
ArkLaTex areas seeing 4th surge in COVID-19 cases

(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over the last few weeks we’ve seen major outbreaks in Arkansas and Louisiana. Now the cases are a little closer to home after a motor vehicle office in Minden shut down.

The Office of Motor Vehicles in Minden says they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Right now, Governor John Bel Edwards says if more don’t get vaccinated, it’s like we are going back on all the progress that we have made here in Louisiana. However, Edwards says he is not considering mandating any new COVID rules at this time.

In Louisiana, 50 percent of adults have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from health experts and the community response.

