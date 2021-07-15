Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting was the result of a road rage incident near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road Wednesday night and police say that all suspects are in custody. No one was injured despite the severity of what took place, according to authorities.

Slidell Police say that a suspected shooter followed the victim into the Tanglewood Subdivision, stopped in the middle of the street, and began shooting at the victim. Although no one was injured, the victim’s vehicle and a nearby house were struck with bullets.

The suspect, Kendell Matthews, was later spotted near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive.

Kendell Matthews was arrested after a road rage incident ended in a shooting.
Kendell Matthews was arrested after a road rage incident ended in a shooting.(SPD)

“We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell,” said Chief Randy Fandal. “We immediately deployed a vast number of officers to search for the suspect. Within a couple of hours, we located the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest. Let this serve as another message that we will be relentless on solving and preventing violent crime in our community.”

Matthews was taken into custody, without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought
Shamia Little, 17, will be buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little

Latest News

Driver dies in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass another vehicle
Joshua DeShaun Lowe, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held on a charge of capital murder in...
ArkLaTex man accused of killing infant boy
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Visitation, funeral services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little; helping with expenses
Celebration of life underway for officer, deputy Billy Collins