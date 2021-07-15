Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Texarkana Water Utilities recovers from ransomware attack; customers encouraged to resume payments

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - In December 2020, the computer system for Texarkana Water Utilities experienced a ransomware attack. The attack created problems with the billing system for the more than 35,000 customers.

In an effort to help, the company stopped disconnecting service to customers who were behind on their bills.

On Thursday, July 15, officials said the computer system is back up and running. Beginning August 1, those with outstanding bills will have to pay, or risk their water service being cut off.

“I ran an age receivable report this morning for Arkansas and Texas’ side and we got approximately $500,000 in outstanding balances. They are over 90 days old,” said Tricia Briggs with the water company.

Texarkana Water Utilities officials are encouraging those with an unusually high bill to contact the office and set up a payment plan to keep the water flowing.

