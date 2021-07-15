Texarkana police investigating shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 15, Texarkana police responded to reports of a shooting.

Texarkana Police are looking for possible suspect in shooting (KSLA)

The shooting occurred on W 3rd Street in Texarkana, Texas. Police say a man was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a business when somebody walked up and shot him.

The victim has life-threating injuries.

There are no other details on the suspect. We will update the story with new developments.

