Texarkana police investigating shooting

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 15, Texarkana police responded to reports of a shooting.

The shooting occurred on W 3rd Street in Texarkana, Texas. Police say a man was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a business when somebody walked up and shot him.

The victim has life-threating injuries.

There are no other details on the suspect. We will update the story with new developments.

