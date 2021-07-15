Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Shreveport man pleads guilty to juvenile cruelty, unauthorized entry

(WAVE 3 News)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to cruelty to his son and unauthorized entry.

Mark Jointer, 54, admitted guilt in relation to family violence committed on May, 19, 2019.

On that day, officials say Jointer picked up his son, 8, for a visit. Jointer became angry when the child mentioned that he had gone on a outing with his mother and one of her male friends. While in the truck, Jointer backhanded the boy several times, injuring his nose and mouth.

When he returned the child to the mother, Jointer forced his way into her home, accused her of cheating on him and beat her in the presence of the child. The boy was later treated at a local hospital.

Jointer was taken into custody and will attend a sentencing hearing on August 16. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the cruelty to juveniles charge, due to the age of the child. He also faces up to six years in prison for the unauthorized entry.

