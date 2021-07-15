Yokem Connection
Showers and storm chances rise for the ArkLaTex

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising rain chances on the way for the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possibility over the next three days until more widespread wet weather will move in later on Sunday. Rain and storm activity will likely continue into next week as a frontal boundary will stall across the region. Thanks to all the potential wet weather, temperatures will be trending downward starting on Sunday and there is the potential we could see highs early next week that are nearly 15 degrees below average.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex Thursday.
We are tracking scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex Thursday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab the umbrella just as a precaution. We are tracking dry weather this morning, but we should see some shower and storm activity begin to pop up once we head into the afternoon hours. The wet weather will be a little more widespread compared to what we saw Wednesday so an umbrella is not a bad idea. Temperatures will roughly be the same compared to Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

As we move ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we continue to track the potential for showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. Afternoon showers and storms will again be possible Friday as well as on Saturday. Like today, the greatest potential for wet weather will be across the central and southern portions of the ArkLaTex as southerly winds bring in moisture and unstable air into the region. Once we get to Sunday though, we are tracking an actual front that will move into the region. I wouldn’t call it a true cold front as our air mass really won’t change, but the effect of the rain will be to cool our temperatures from the low 90s Saturday into the 80s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more of the same on the way for the region. Rain and thunderstorm activity will be likely for the ArkLaTex both Monday and Tuesday as that frontal boundary stalls. Due to all the potential wet weather we are tracking temperatures that could be significantly below average for the region this time of year. It would mean high temperatures that would struggle just to make it into the mid-80s both days. By Wednesday slightly drier conditions means temperatures that would begin to rebound for the region.

So get ready for a much more wet pattern ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!

