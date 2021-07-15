Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

‘Sea of Blue’ procession to be held Thurs. night to honor fallen Deputy William ‘Billy’ Collins

(Pixabay)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement agencies from across northwest Louisiana are coming together to honor the life of Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15 at the First Bossier Church from 5 to 8 p.m.

After the visitation, a “Sea of Blue” procession will travel from the church on Highway 80 to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. All vehicles in the procession will flash their emergency lights as an expression of respect and honor for Deputy Collins.

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Leaders, community members remember Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins
New Post Office in downtown Alexandria
‘He wanted to show love’: Doyline police chief remembers Officer William Earl Collins Jr.
"He wanted to show love": Doyline police chief remembers Officer William Earl "Billy" Collins...

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at First Bossier Church. Services will be open to the public.

Following the funeral, a procession will head to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service.

KSLA will livestream the procession in this story Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead

Latest News

Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport
Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport
bebe
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier's NICU reunion goes virtual
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is celebrating its smallest "miracles" this week with a virtual...
‘It is a miracle’: CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier celebrates tiniest patients with virtual NICU reunion
Shreveport City Council agrees to put mayor’s 3rd bond proposal before voters Nov. 13