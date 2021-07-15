‘Sea of Blue’ procession to be held Thurs. night to honor fallen Deputy William ‘Billy’ Collins

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement agencies from across northwest Louisiana are coming together to honor the life of Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15 at the First Bossier Church from 5 to 8 p.m.

After the visitation, a “Sea of Blue” procession will travel from the church on Highway 80 to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. All vehicles in the procession will flash their emergency lights as an expression of respect and honor for Deputy Collins.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at First Bossier Church. Services will be open to the public.

Following the funeral, a procession will head to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service.

KSLA will livestream the procession in this story Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.