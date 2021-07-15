Rain chances will be increasing through the weekend

(KSLA) - Rain will be returning to the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Everyday for the next 7 days will now have at least a chance of rain. At times, there will be heavy downpours. This rain will help cool temperatures down, however.

This evening will have some more rain around, but it will be coming to an end shortly after sunset. So, it will not rain for long. You might want an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans this evening. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s, cooling to the 70s.

Overnight, we will remain dry with no rain. It will be a quiet start to the day on Friday. Look for plenty of clouds with some breaks in between them. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, so it will be a little muggy to start the day.

Friday will also be hot with some rain. Rain chances will now be at 30%. Much of the ArkLaTex will stay dry in the morning, but the rain will start popping up in the afternoon and evening. So, you may need that umbrella to be on the safe side. It will be hot with temperatures up to the low to mid 90s. That will push the feels-like temperatures up to around 100 degrees. Once the rain arrives, that will cool the temperature back down.

As this weekend approaches, the rain is looking more likely for your Sunday. However, now Saturday has a slight chance for some rain as well. Still, Sunday will be the wetter of the two days. I still would not cancel any plans for this weekend, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Rain chances Saturday are up to 30%, while Sunday is up to 40%. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. It does depends on when the rain arrives to start dropping the temperature for the day.

Next week will bring more rain. The rain chances are now up to 50% Monday and Tuesday. So say goodbye to this drier weather with limited rain! This means we will have scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Maybe some rain in the morning too, like on Tuesday. I do not expect a washout each day, but you will want your rain gear as you head out the door.

Wednesday and Thursday will have slightly lower rain chances, but will still have showers around nonetheless. So, you will still want that umbrella as you head out the door both mornings. More of the rain here will be in the afternoon with the most daytime heat.

As a result from the rain, we will also have cooler temperatures through the week. We will be well below normal for mid to late July. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Then to the upper 80s by the middle of the week. As long as we can keep the extreme heat, and those 100 degree temperature days away, I think we will all be happy!

In the tropics, we have one small area in the northern Atlantic with possible development. Even if it does, it will not head towards the United States. Overall, it’s still a nice break from any activity. Part of this is due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic. Whenever the dust subsides and the tropics wake back up again, Fred will be the next named storm.

Have a great rest of the week!

