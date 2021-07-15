Police seeking driver accused of injuring elderly woman in hit and run crash

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the town of Livingston say they are investigating a hit and run crash that left an elderly woman injured.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 on South Frost Road near the intersection of Circle Drive.

Investigators say they discovered the woman lying in the roadway after she had been hit by the unidentified vehicle.

The woman is currently in critical condition, police say.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Livingston Police Department at 225-686-7153 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.

