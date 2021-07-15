Yokem Connection
MISSING: 14-year-old last seen getting out of car in Mansfield

Na'Varaya Lane, 14, went missing around 8 p.m. on July 14, 2021.
Na'Varaya Lane, 14, went missing around 8 p.m. on July 14, 2021.(Mansfield Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A missing teenage boy last seen getting out of a car in Mansfield has been reported as missing, the Mansfield Police Department says.

Na’Varaya Lane, 14, is believed to be a runaway, police say. He was last seen in Mansfield around 8 p.m. on July 14.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 318-872-0520.

