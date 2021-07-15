MISSING: 14-year-old last seen getting out of car in Mansfield
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A missing teenage boy last seen getting out of a car in Mansfield has been reported as missing, the Mansfield Police Department says.
Na’Varaya Lane, 14, is believed to be a runaway, police say. He was last seen in Mansfield around 8 p.m. on July 14.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 318-872-0520.
