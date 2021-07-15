MISSING: 14-year-old last seen getting out of car in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A missing teenage boy last seen getting out of a car in Mansfield has been reported as missing, the Mansfield Police Department says.

Na’Varaya Lane, 14, is believed to be a runaway, police say. He was last seen in Mansfield around 8 p.m. on July 14.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 318-872-0520.

