Minden OMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19 precautions

(Louisiana OMV Facebook)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Minden has temporarily closed.

OMV officials say the office will remain closed until further notice.

Those who have appointments there should reschedule them online here. Customers are also encouraged to use the OMV website for online services, and to find a full list of offices that are open.

