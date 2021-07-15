Minden OMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19 precautions

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Minden has temporarily closed.

OMV officials say the office will remain closed until further notice.

Those who have appointments there should reschedule them online here. Customers are also encouraged to use the OMV website for online services, and to find a full list of offices that are open.

