Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

