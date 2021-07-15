Yokem Connection
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive.

“Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted. but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

