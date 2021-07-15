Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little

Shamia Little's funeral will be held Friday, July 24, 2021.
Shamia Little's funeral will be held Friday, July 24, 2021.(Family)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a missing teenager who was found dead has announced her funeral arrangements.

Shamia Little, 17, was found dead July 13 after being reported missing July 6. Her family says she will lie in repose from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at Precious Memories Mortuary.

Her funeral will be held the following day at 12 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium. Her family says she was a rising senior there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead

Shreveport’s Mooretown community is processing the loss of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral

Friends and family members of the late Shamia Little are organizing a fundraiser to help pay for the 17-year-old’s funeral.

Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

The Caddo Coroner’s Office has presumptively identified the body found on Monday, July 13 as missing teen, Shamia Little.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral. A number of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts have been started in an attempt to profit off Shamia’s death, but the family says only this one is legitimate.

Those who wish to help can also drop donations off at Precious Memories Mortuary off Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Food donations can be dropped off the high school on Saturday, July 24 between 9 and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead

Latest News

Family of Shamia Little raising money for teen's burial
Family of Shamia Little raising money to pay for teen's burial
Visitation for fallen Webster Parish deputy set for Thurs. night
LIVE: Visitation for fallen Webster Parish deputy set for Thurs. night
‘Sea of Blue’ procession to be held Thurs. night to honor fallen Deputy William ‘Billy’ Collins
Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport
Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport