Funeral arrangements announced for Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a missing teenager who was found dead has announced her funeral arrangements.

Shamia Little, 17, was found dead July 13 after being reported missing July 6. Her family says she will lie in repose from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at Precious Memories Mortuary.

Her funeral will be held the following day at 12 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium. Her family says she was a rising senior there.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral. A number of fraudulent GoFundMe accounts have been started in an attempt to profit off Shamia’s death, but the family says only this one is legitimate.

Those who wish to help can also drop donations off at Precious Memories Mortuary off Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Food donations can be dropped off the high school on Saturday, July 24 between 9 and 11 a.m.

