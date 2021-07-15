Former Bossier deputy arrested for alleged battery of inmate

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a former Bossier Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Travis Buckmaster was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery in relation to an incident that occurred at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

On June 15, officials say they received information that then Corporal Buckmaster had committed battery of an inmate. Sheriff Julian Whittington then ordered the deputy to be placed on administrative leave while a criminal investigation began.

While on leave, Buckmaster resigned from the sheriff’s office.

After conducting an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Buckmaster’s arrest. He surrendered on July 14 at the Bossier Maximum Facility, where he was booked and posted bond.

“Public trust in how we perform our duties, whether on the streets or in our correctional facilities, is of utmost importance,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Upon learning of these allegations, we conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. I am proud of the professionalism our deputies exhibit every day in their interactions with the public and those in our care and custody. We will not accept anything less.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.