Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

FBI takes ‘John Doe 44’ into custody as part of sexual exploitation investigation

John Doe 44
John Doe 44(FBI Springfield Division)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - The FBI says they have identified a man they believe has information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 15, 2021, the FBI reported that they have taken “John Doe 44″ into custody. Authorities did not release the man’s name nor did they say where he was found. The FBI did not indicate what, if any, charges have been filed against the man.

On Wednesday, the FBI sent a nationwide alert saying ‘John Doe 44′ is believed to have critical information regarding a child victim. The FBI said the initial video of the unidentified male, shown with a child, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.

Anyone with information on this or any other federal sex crime case should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Officials say this “individual was sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”

Click here to Contact an ECAP Investigator

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead

Latest News

Antonio Holliway, DOB: 11/15/2002
Teen arrested after drive-by shooting in Shreveport
FBI Unknown Individual - John Doe 44
FBI: Can you ID this man? He may have info on a child victim
COVID Breakthrough cases
COVID ‘breakthrough’ cases claim more than two dozen lives in Louisiana
SFD reopens Station 2 after temporary closure
Station 2 reopens with limited capabilities after temporarily closing