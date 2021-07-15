Yokem Connection
Driver dies in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass another vehicle

There was no immediate word on the extent of the other driver’s injuries
(KWQC)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEAR HEFLIN, La. (KSLA) — A driver died when his pickup crashed and burst into flames as he was trying to pass another vehicle about a mile west of the Webster Parish village of Heflin, authorities say.

The fiery two-vehicle accident occurred after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 15 on U.S. Highway 371 near Woodmill Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram north on U.S. 371 and attempting to pass a vehicle in front of him when he lost control of the pickup, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

The Dodge collided head-on with a 2000 Ford pickup that was traveling south on U.S. 371. The Dodge then left the roadway, overturned and became engulfed in flames.

Positive identification of its driver is pending by the Webster Parish coroner’s office.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the Ford pickup driver’s injuries, if any.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths this year.

