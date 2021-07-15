Yokem Connection
Dozens of Bossier Parish families say they were scammed by pool building company

A number of families in Bossier Parish, La. say they were scammed by Artistic Backyard Creations, llc.

By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A number of Bossier Parish families are out hundreds of thousands of dollars after they paid for a pool. Many of them never got past a hole in the ground.

“I asked, ‘Why are y’all getting paid and I literally have nothing?’” said Beth Woods.

Woods and her husband, Mark, say they’re out $32,000 and have nothing to show for it except some stakes and spray paint on the ground. Now, dozens of homeowners in Bossier Parish say Beth and Mark are not alone. They say they paid Artistic Backyard Creations, llc to build a pool. Many of them are now left with large craters in the ground... and no pool.

RELATED>>> BPSO looking for man wanted on charges of fraud

Investigators say Fabio Cantu and his son, Steven Cantu, are behind the scheme.

