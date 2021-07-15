Yokem Connection
Death of law enforcement officers takes mental health toll on colleagues

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The death of a law enforcement officer can take quite a toll on their colleagues when it comes to mental health.

On Thursday, July 15, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a detective with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mike King, about how the department’s deputies are dealing with the death of Webster Parish deputy and Doyline officer, William “Billy” Earl Collins Jr., who was shot and killed while on duty on Friday, July 9.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from King about the coping mechanisms fellow officers use and how they help each other through tough times.

